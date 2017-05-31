Dollar falls below ¥111 in Tokyo amid lack of incentives

The dollar retreated below ¥111 in Tokyo trading Wednesday in the absence of fresh incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.94-94, down from ¥111.08-08 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1184-1188, up from $1.1139-1139, and at ¥124.09-09, up from ¥123.74-75.

The dollar moved around ¥110.70-80 in early Tokyo trading after falling below ¥110.70 overseas due to a sluggish U.S. consumer confidence index for May and a fall in U.S. interest rates.

The U.S. currency, however, gradually rebounded later in the morning, supported by purchases by Japanese importers and a pause in the key 225-issue Nikkei stock average’s fall, and briefly climbed above ¥111.20 around noon.

But the dollar failed to extend gains in the afternoon amid a lack of fresh incentives. After buying by real demand-backed players ran its course, the dollar fell back below ¥111, market sources said.

Profit-taking and selling on a rally also pushed down the dollar, according to traders.

Due to uncertainties over the course of European politics, including that of Britain’s general election, and Russia-linked allegations surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump, “market players are cautious about stepping up dollar purchases,” a currency broker said.