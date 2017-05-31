Ex-Deputy Gov. Hamauzu charged with perjury over Tsukiji move testimony

A special investigation committee of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly confirmed Wednesday that a former deputy governor gave false testimony in March about his role in the Tsukiji fish market relocation plan.

The committee approved the judgment of perjury for Takeo Hamauzu with the backing of a majority including the Komeito party, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The LDP voted against the resolution.

Hamauzu served as deputy governor from 2000 to 2005. He testified as a sworn witness before the committee on March 19 that he was not involved in negotiations over the purchase of the land from Tokyo Gas for a relocation site in Toyosu after the metropolitan government and the company reached a basic agreement in July 2001.

Hamauzu, a close aide to former Gov. Shintaro Ishihara, also said he had not heard any reports on developments in the negotiations after July 2001.

But some committee members have said evidence made available by the Tokyo government and the company suggests Hamauzu’s statements were false.

The Tokyo government purchased the land in 2011.

The metropolitan assembly’s committee conducted an investigation to find who was responsible for driving the relocation plan of the fish market in Tsukiji to Toyosu amid pollution concerns.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike suspended the plan after she took office last August.