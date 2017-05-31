Russian warships in Mediterranean strike IS positions in Syria with cruise missiles

The Russian military said Wednesday that its warships in the Mediterranean Sea had fired four cruise missiles at the Islamic State group’s positions in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Admiral Essen frigate and the Krasnodar submarine launched the missiles at IS targets in the area of the ancient city of Palmyra.

It said the missiles successfully hit IS heavy weapons and fighters whom the group had deployed and moved to Palmyra from its stronghold of Raqqa, the group’s de facto capital and its self-proclaimed caliphate.

The ministry said it had notified the U.S., Turkish and Israeli militaries beforehand of the coming strike. It added the Russian strike was promptly executed following the order, a testimony to the navy’s high readiness and capabilities.