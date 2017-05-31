Nikkei falls further amid lack of trading incentives

The key Nikkei average lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday amid a dearth of major fresh incentives.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 27.28 points, or 0.14 percent, to end at 19,650.57. On Tuesday, the key market gauge fell 4.72 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 4.30 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,568.37, after climbing 2.46 points the previous day.

Selling outpaced buying after an overnight fall in U.S. equities, caused in part by the announcement on Tuesday of the U.S. Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for May, which turned out weaker than expected, brokers said.

Investors retreated to the sidelines prior to the release on Friday of closely watched U.S. government jobs data for May, brokers said.

The Tokyo market lacked new factors to trade on after Japan’s “earnings reporting season was over,” said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities.

Investor sentiment was dampened after Japan’s industrial output in April, released on Wednesday, was weaker than anticipated, Tabei said. But “its effects (on the market) were small,” he added.

The Tokyo market was supported by “individual investors’ brisk buying appetite,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said, noting that small- and mid-cap issues continued to draw demand.

The market’s downside was underpinned by buying on dips of undervalued stocks, the official also said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,282 to 622 in the TSE’s first section, while 112 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 2.02 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.33 billion shares.

Oil companies JXTG Holdings, Inpex, Cosmo Energy Holdings, Showa Shell and Japex met with selling due to lower crude oil futures prices.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho as well as brokerage firm Nomura were downbeat after their U.S. peers lost ground in New York trading Tuesday.

Other major losers included game maker Nintendo and pharmaceutical company Kyowa Hakko Kirin.

By contrast, semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron attracted purchases after UBS Securities Japan raised its target price for the semiconductor-related firm, brokers said. Rivals Advantest, Sumco and Screen Holdings were also buoyant.

Other major winners included industrial materials maker Showa Denko and heavy machinery maker IHI.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average was down 10 points at 19,660.