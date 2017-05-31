Fukushima aquarium displays blobfish, deemed world’s ugliest creature

Blobfish, a deep-sea fish dubbed the world’s ugliest animal, has been put on display at an aquarium in Fukushima Prefecture.

Aquamarine Fukushima in Iwaki said it is rare for the fish to be captured alive and put on display in an aquarium.

The 60-cm fish on display was accidentally trapped in mid-May in a gill net set by a Fukushima fisherman off the coast of Rausu, Hokkaido, at a depth of 750 to 1,200 meters. Its jelly-like, pink-colored flesh has lots of flaps created when it was pulled up from deep sea.

Blobfish had been chosen as the world’s ugliest creature in a voting campaign conducted by the U.K.-based Ugly Animal Preservation Society, according to the aquarium.

The fish at the aquarium keeps still most of the time at the dark bottom of the tank. “I want it to look this way because it’s cute,” said Iori Kido, 2, who visited the aquarium Tuesday.