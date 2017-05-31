Yoshie Oka, first to report Hiroshima A-bomb devastation, dies of lymphoma at 86

Yoshie Oka, who gave the first report of the destruction of Hiroshima by an atomic bomb in the closing days of World War II, died of malignant lymphoma in a Hiroshima hospital on May 19, it was learned Tuesday. She was 86.

When the bomb hit the western Japan city on Aug. 6, 1945, Oka, then 14, was in an underground facility of the now-defunct Japanese military some 790 meters from the center of the explosion.

The blast knocked her unconscious. After regaining consciousness, Oka, who was involved in operations to issue and lift air raid warnings, went outside and witnessed the destroyed city.

She contacted a military base in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, by telephone, becoming the first person to report the devastation of Hiroshima.