U.S. warns pro-Syrian forces to leave Jordan border area near rebel training site

This May 23 photo provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra in a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun (left) next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria. | HAMMURABI'S JUSTICE NEWS / VIA AP

AP

WASHINGTON – The United States is telling pro-Syrian government forces to move away from an area near the Jordanian border where the coalition is training allied rebels.

The warning comes less than two weeks after the Americans bombed Iranian-backed troops there who didn’t heed similar warnings.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, says the U.S. dropped leaflets over the weekend telling the forces to leave the established protected zone.

Davis says the U.S. has seen pro-Syrian government militias patrolling and gathering in the desert around Tanf. The area has been considered a “deconflicted” zone under a U.S.-Russian understanding.

Davis says “hundreds” of pro-government forces are in the region.

