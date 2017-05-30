Japan sends experts for joint work with Russia on disputed islands off Hokkaido

Japanese experts visited Sakhalin on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for a survey with Russia in late June of disputed islands controlled by Moscow but claimed by Tokyo to assess potential joint economic activities.

A group of experts in fields such as fisheries, tourism and health care is scheduled to stay in Sakhalin, which administers the contested isles, through Thursday and to meet the governor of the region Wednesday to discuss how to proceed with the joint survey, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

Eiichi Hasegawa, a special adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, heads the group of nearly 30 government officials and experts from the public and private sectors.

Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in December to start joint activities on the isles off Hokkaido. Tokyo hopes that such activities will pave the way for settling the decades-old territorial row with Moscow.

The islands of Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group were seized by the Soviet Union after Japan surrendered in World War II in August 1945. They are called the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

The dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a postwar peace treaty.