Nikkei 225 ends marginally lower amid torpor

The Nikkei 225 closed slightly lower Tuesday in a session marked by a lack of fresh incentives to stimulate trading.

The Nikkei fell 4.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to end at 19,677.85. On Monday, the key market gauge lost 4.27 points.

On the other hand, the Topix, which covers all first-section issues, finished 2.46 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 1,572.67 after gaining 0.79 point Monday.

Stocks opened weaker amid a dearth of major trading incentives, with investors taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the announcement Friday of closely watched U.S. government jobs data for May, brokers said.

Market players stepped up selling later to lock in profits as the dollar fell below ¥111, pushing the Nikkei down more than 110 points briefly during the morning session, brokers said.

But the key market gauge steadily recouped earlier losses in the afternoon and temporarily turned into positive territory, supported by expectations for exchange-traded fund purchases by the Bank of Japan, brokers said.

The market “lacked cues as the U.S. and British markets were closed” Monday for holidays, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

Mainstay stocks failed to attract purchases, while small-cap issues were solid, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Gains in mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, a heavily weighted Nikkei component, supported the market’s downside, the official also said.

The market was underpinned by “buying on dips after the Nikkei average fell below 19,600” in the morning, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist in Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s economic research department.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,092 to 751 in the TSE’s first section, while 173 issues were unchanged.

Volume slightly rose to 1.326 billion shares from Monday’s 1.274 billion.

Semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest met with selling on the stronger yen.

Other major losers included intercom device maker Aiphone and software firm Computer Institute of Japan.

By contrast, SoftBank Group rose 2.84 percent following news reports that British subsidiary Arm Holdings has announced a new chip design.

Internet service firm CyberAgent was buoyant on the back of brisk sales of a smartphone game app.