Polish, Afghan forces free 11 hostages from the Taliban

Poland’s defense minister says Polish and Afghan special forces have freed 11 people who had been taken hostage by the Taliban in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

Antoni Maciereiwicz said the hostages included two solders, four police officers and five civilians, all of them Afghan nationals who had been held captive for four months in a village held by the Taliban.

The minister told a news conference in Warsaw that the operation took place in recent days. He says nobody was hurt.

The Polish special forces are based in Kandahar province and were on a training mission in Helmand.

Maciereiwicz says U.S. helicopters also took part in the rescue.