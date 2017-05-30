Dollar slips to around ¥111 in Tokyo

The dollar weakened to around ¥111 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, affected by the yen’s rise against the euro due to increasing concerns over the course of European politics.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.08-08, down from ¥111.29-30 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1139-1139, down from $1.1179-1179, and at ¥123.74-75, down from ¥124.42-43.

In early trading, the dollar moved in a narrow range at levels around ¥111.10-20 amid a lack of fresh market-moving factors.

The greenback briefly dropped to around ¥110.70 in midmorning trading, dragged down by the yen’s rise against the euro against the backdrop of worries about Greece’s possible default and political instability in Europe, such as the possibility of Italy’s general election being brought forward, market sources said.

The euro was also weighed down by increasing speculation that the European Central Bank will continue its quantitative monetary easing, according to market sources.

In the afternoon, the dollar drew buybacks, reflecting Tokyo stocks’ rebound, and retook ¥111 in late trading, but its topside was capped as a wait-and-see mood spread before U.S. and British market players return from the three-day weekend through Monday, traders said.

An official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said that the dollar attracted purchases by Japanese players when it fell below ¥111.

But the dollar could weaken further toward a recent low of around ¥110.20 if political risks increase in Europe, a currency broker said.