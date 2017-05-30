North Korea’s missile launches stoke concern for Japan’s anglers

With North Korea launching three missiles in May, including one early Monday morning that landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, concern is intensifying among fishermen whose boats ply the waters in the Sea of Japan that they could find themselves in the path of an incoming projectile.

The government estimates that the most recent missile fired by North Korea landed about 500 km from Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture and nearly 300 km from the Oki Islands, which sit offshore of Shimane Prefecture.

Local governments along the coast from Akita to Shimane prefectures have recently stepped up measures to ensure fishing boats at local ports are safe and accounted for when they hear media reports of a North Korean missile launch.

In Ishikawa Prefecture, officials worked with local fishermen Monday to confirm the whereabouts of ships based in the prefecture once the first media reports arrived that a missile had been fired. Two ships were in the zone where the projectile is believed to have landed and another two had been on the way. All four reported they were safe.

But with squid fishing in and around Ishikawa Prefecture due to begin next month, an association of fisheries cooperatives in Ishikawa Prefecture is stepping up pressure on the central government to do more to ensure their safety.

“We’ve asked the Japan Coast Guard and the Fisheries Agency to deploy ships to respond to North Korean missiles. There are some fishermen in Ishikawa Prefecture who are being pressured not to go out to sea because their wives are worried about missile launches,” said Atsuyoshi Jige, an official at the co-op.

In Niigata Prefecture, Tsuyoshi Uchida, an official with the Niigata Fishery Cooperative Society, said one fishing vessel was in the zone, but was unharmed.

“We are working with the National Federation of Fisheries Co-operative Associations to request the central government do more to counter the missile threat,” Uchida said.

Last August, the national co-op formally requested that Tokyo take steps to protect the lives of fishermen. The request was repeated to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in March after a North Korean missile launch on March 9.

Other local government leaders are also starting to become concerned about the possible impact on fishermen based in their ports. The missile fell near an area known for crab fishing, an important source of local revenue for prefectures that face the Sea of Japan.

Akita Prefecture had officials on 24 hour alert when media reports of the missile arrived, and worked with local fishermen’s unions to ensure their members’ safety. Yamagata Prefecture, meanwhile, has announced the Sea of Japan coastal city of Sakata will hold joint evacuation drills on June 9 with the prefecture and national government.