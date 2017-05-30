JBIC investment and loans in Asia saw big rise in fiscal 2016

The government-linked Japan Bank for International Cooperation made ¥840 billion in investment and loans in the rest of Asia in fiscal 2016, up 2.5-fold from the previous year, according to sources.

The figure for the year through March was a record high for the region since the JBIC became independent of government-owned Japan Finance Corp. in 2012, the sources said.

The surge came after Japanese companies expanded their operations mainly for infrastructure projects on the back of economic growth in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese government is promoting infrastructure exports as part of its growth strategy.

Against this background, the JBIC’s annual Asian-bound investment and loans previously stood at around ¥500 billion to ¥600 billion in recent years.

The tally dipped to ¥332.9 billion in fiscal 2015. But the following year the bank saw robust growth thanks to a rise in the number of large-scale projects involving Japanese companies, the sources said.

The projects included a thermal power generation project in Indonesia and a large-scale liquefied natural gas development project.

Meanwhile, the overall amount of investment and loans made by the JBIC totaled ¥2.24 trillion in fiscal 2016, down by slightly more than 6 percent.

Many Japanese companies have been more cautious about investing in Europe and Latin America. That appears to be due to concerns over rising political risks reflecting Britain’s planned exit from the European Union and the launch of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the sources said.