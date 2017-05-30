Abe aide pushed for Kake approval in meetings, ex-bureaucrat says

A close aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year urged the then-top education ministry bureaucrat to push forward the procedure for the opening of a veterinary medicine school, the bureaucrat said Tuesday.

The approval of the school, operated by a close friend of Abe, is at the center of influence-peddling allegations involving the Prime Minister’s Office.

Hiroto Izumi, special adviser to Abe, repeatedly summoned Kihei Maekawa, then the vice education minister, to the Prime Minister’s Office, urging efforts to approve the department in a specially designated deregulation zone, a government source said on the same day.

“The prime minister cannot say this himself so I speak on his behalf,” Izumi told Maekawa in a meeting, according to Maekawa.

The government in January gave the green light for Kake Gakuen (Kake Educational Institution) to open a veterinary medicine school in a deregulation zone in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture. The possibility that Abe’s influence played a role in the approval has drawn attention in political circles as Abe calls the institution’s head, Kotaro Kake, a “confidant.”

Abe said Tuesday that he served as an executive at the institution in the 1990s and received an annual salary of ¥140,000. “I served as an auditor or something like that for several years after I was first elected as a lawmaker (in 1993),” Abe told an Upper House committee. “That was a long time ago.”

Izumi, a former elite bureaucrat, had previously told Kyodo News that he did not push Maekawa on the matter. “It is impossible that I told (Maekawa) to specially deal with the procedure singling out Kake Gakuen,” he said.

But the Asahi Shimbun reported Tuesday that Maekawa said Izumi was speaking on Abe’s behalf about the approval during a series of one-on-one meetings in September and October last year.

“I remember that (Izumi) did not specify Kake Gakuen but I understood he was talking about the case for Kake,” Maekawa told the Asahi.

Top officials in Abe’s government denied that Izumi represented the prime minister in the reported meetings with Maekawa.

“I’ve never heard of such a story,” education minister Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference Tuesday.

“I’ve received no instruction directly from the Prime Minister’s Office and received no reports regarding its intention from the Cabinet Office,” Matsuno said, referring to the approval of the new veterinary medicine department.

The Cabinet Office designates the special deregulation zones.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also flatly denied the allegation during a separate news conference Tuesday. Asked if the government will look into what Izumi said in the meetings with Maekawa last year, Suga simply said: “No. Not at all.”

Maekawa has been in the spotlight since a Thursday news conference where he released documents which appear to show that Abe’s wishes were behind the approval of the veterinary medicine department.

Kake Gakuen plans to open the department as part of the Okayama University of Science in Okayama Prefecture, near Ehime.

Maekawa took the highest post for a bureaucrat at the ministry in June 2016 and stepped down in January this year to take responsibility for his involvement in a scandal in which many retired bureaucrats from the ministry illegally landed cushy jobs in the private sector following the long-standing practice known as amakudari.