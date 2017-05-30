Magazine aims to attract more non-Japanese to Tokushima’s Awa Odori festival

“The dancers are fools. The spectators are fools. Both are fools alike, so why not dance?”

These are the lyrics that animate the rhythms of Awa Odori, one of Japan’s largest dance festivals, every summer in Tokushima. And a local firm is now trying to reach out to more visitors from overseas by publishing a magazine in multiple languages.

Awa Odori Press — explaining the festival’s 400 years of history, its unique dance steps and other key terms in English, French and Chinese, along with lots of photos — should be available at tourism facilities across Japan starting in June.

Groups of choreographed dancers and musicians playing traditional Japanese instruments parade through the streets for four days in mid-August, attracting 1.3 million tourists every year.

“I believe Awa Odori is a world-class festival,” said Kazuhide Minami, editor-in-chief at Sarugakusha, which will be publishing the 32-page full-color magazine. “We’re hoping that this magazine will prompt more people to come to see the festival.”

Awa is the former name for Tokushima Prefecture and Odori means dance.

Dressed in colorful traditional clothes, groups of dancers called Ren perform, distinguishing themselves with different dance steps accompanied by music played on taiko drums, the three-stringed shamisen, fue flutes and kane bells. The festival welcomes visitors joining in with instantly created Niwaka Ren.

Having covered the festival for over two decades, Minami, 49, has been creating photogravure magazines and guidebooks of the event for Japanese fans.

As Japan is enjoying a tourism boom, with record numbers of foreigners visiting the country, Minami started preparations last fall to publish a free magazine in two versions — English and French and English and Chinese — to explain the festival to non-Japanese and has succeeded in printing 200,000 copies with paid advertising.

“We need to create new fans to keep the festival hot,” he said.

He also created a German version of the magazine for Tokushima Gov. Kamon Iizumi’s visit to that country in April and the trial print distributed there received a positive response.

The upcoming free multilingual magazine will carry interviews with festival dance masters and will be distributed by dance groups when they perform overseas. Minami plans to eventually put the magazine online.

“We want to convey the festival’s attractions to foreigners by tapping every possible angle,” he said.