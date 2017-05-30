Preventive efforts seen helping as 2016 saw another decline in suicides in Japan, down to 21,897

The number of suicides in Japan declined to 21,897 in 2016, the lowest level in 22 years, but the rate of people taking their lives remains the highest among major industrialized countries, according to the latest government white paper on suicide measures.

The figures also show that suicide is the biggest cause of death among people in five age groups from 15-39 in Japan, a trend that stands out amid the decline of suicides in other generations.

According to this year’s white paper, approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, Japan’s suicide rate (the number of suicides per 100,000 people) was 18.5 in 2015. The rate was higher than 15.1 in France, 13.4 in the U.S., 12.6 in Germany, 11.3 in Canada, 7.5 in Britain and 7.2 in Italy. The year the latest statistics are available for varies from country to country.

The highest death rate was observed in Lithuania, where 30.8 out of 100,000 were recorded as having taken their lives. It was followed by 28.5 in South Korea and 24.2 in Suriname.

Japanese women’s suicide rate of 11.7 was the third-highest, following South Korea’s 17.3 and Suriname’s 13.4.

Tuesday’s report, published annually and the 11th one, indicates that Japan’s campaign against suicides has shown some progress. The number of suicides surged in the late 1990s and remained above 30,000 for more than 10 years, with the highest number — 34,427 — recorded in 2003. The figure has fallen below 30,000 since 2012.

Since mapping out its first policy principles on suicide countermeasures in 2007, the nation has taken a series of steps, including strengthening research on the medical and social causes of suicides, setting up more hot-lines, holding seminars for municipal leaders, and beefing up support for people who attempted suicide and for next of kin.

The white paper includes the results of a survey the government carried out last October on 3,000 people aged 20 and older. It showed 46.9 percent of the respondents said they hesitate seeking help from others when they are confronted with stress and 23.6 percent said they have contemplated suicide.

As for future measures that they wish to see, 59.9 percent of the respondents said they want to prevent their children from committing suicide, while 51.2 percent said they want more consultation centers that respond to various kinds of problems and 47.2 percent said they want mental health in workplaces to be promoted.