Soldiers tear-gas Venezuela opposition leader Capriles at protest

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles is assisted as he suffers from the effects of tear gas during clashes between anti-government protesters and the riot police during a demonstration against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Monday. Demonstrations that got underway in late March have claimed the lives of 59 people, as opposition leaders seek to ramp up pressure on Venezuela's leftist president, whose already-low popularity has cratered amid ongoing shortages of food and medicines, among other economic woes. | AFP-JIJI

CARACAS – Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles has been tear-gassed during a protest in the capital.

The former presidential candidate was gassed Monday by soldiers who were trying to control an opposition protest that blocked a highway.

His bodyguards helped him get out of the scrum of protesters. Capriles says soldiers assaulted members of his team as they tried to move away from the crowd.

The demonstrators had been trying to make their way to a government office in the center of Caracas, but were blocked by hundreds of soldiers in riot gear and armored cars.

Such scenes have played out again and again during two months of near-daily protests by opponents of Venezuela’s socialist government led by Nicolas Maduro.

