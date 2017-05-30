Parties urged to mull whether to allow females in Imperial family who marry commoners to stay on as royals

Tsutomu Sato, head of the steering committee of the House of Representatives, presented a draft proposal Monday that calls on the government to consider the possibility of creating a system to keep female Imperial family members in the family even after they marry commoners.

Sato unveiled the proposal to all political parties as a draft for a Diet resolution to be attached to special legislation aimed at allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate.

The draft said that discussions on whether to permit married female members of the Imperial family to stay in the family should start swiftly after the special law comes into effect. Currently, the Imperial House Law only allows male members to establish their own family branches and makes it impossible for female members to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

At an executive meeting of the committee, Sato, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, called on each political party to make efforts to come up with a definite proposal on the establishment of female Imperial family branches.

In his proposal, Sato said the creation of such branches is an important issue that cannot be postponed as a measure to deal with the declining number of Imperial family members. But he did not set any specific timetable.

Meanwhile, a proposal by the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, said that talks on the issue should be launched promptly after the Diet enacts the special abdication legislation. The DP also said that the results of the discussions should be reported to the Diet one year later.

The compilation of the Diet resolution is a prerequisite for launching deliberations on the special bill at the Diet. A draft resolution written by the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, does not mention the female branch issue at all while calling for the start of debate on the resolution after the special law takes effect. A group of conservative lawmakers opposes allowing female branches, insisting it is not the only way to ensure stable Imperial succession.

The government adopted the special bill at a Cabinet meeting earlier this month and submitted it to the Diet. The legislation is expected to be enacted during the ongoing Diet session, currently due to end on June 18.