Dollar slightly firmer around ¥111.30 in Tokyo

The dollar was slightly firmer around ¥111.30 in Tokyo trading on Monday, partly supported by buy orders from Japanese importers.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.29-30, up from ¥111.24-25 at the same time on Friday. The euro was at $1.1179-1179, down from $1.1218-1219, and at ¥124.42-43, down from ¥124.80-81.

The dollar fell below ¥111.20 in early trading following a ballistic missile launch by North Korea.

But the greenback retook ¥111.40 in midmorning trading thanks to buybacks, real demand-backed purchases by importers and Tokyo stocks’ relatively solid moves, traders said.

After the bouts of buying ran their course, however, the dollar cut its gains toward noon. It repeated narrow movements around ¥111.30 for the rest of the day.

Trading was extremely slow as if the market were closed, because of a lack of market-moving factors and the three-day weekend through Monday in the U.S. and British markets, said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

A major brokerage firm official said that players were inactive prior to the releases of key U.S. economic indicators, such as the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing activity index for May on Thursday and jobs data for the same month on Friday.

The dollar-yen sector “is expected to stay range-bound throughout the week,” a major Japanese bank official said.