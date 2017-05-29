Owners who live in vacant stores face loss of tax break: policy draft

Owners of vacant stores stand to lose a key tax break under a shopping mall revitalization measure being proposed by the government, a draft of the policy showed on Monday. The measure is one of several under consideration.

The plan, which could be approved by the Cabinet as early as June 9, states that the government will support municipalities and shopping malls that try to increase the use of vacant stores.

Japan grants a fixed-asset tax cut for stores in which people live that cuts the levy to as low as one-sixth of that for stores without residents.

The draft calls for excluding vacant stores from the scope of the special tax break to promote their use by new businesses.

“We’ll reach a conclusion by year-end” on the exclusion proposal to facilitate efforts to make shopping malls and local communities more attractive, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a panel on regional revitalization.

The draft also contains other revitalization initiatives that would affect universities, companies and students.

As a way to curb the inflow of young people into the capital, for example, the draft proposes that no colleges in Tokyo’s densely populated 23 wards be allowed to increase their capacities in principle. Details of the cap will be fixed later this year.

Also planned is support for regional colleges that work to nurture local industries and personnel, as well as the expansion of financial assistance for graduates who repay their student loans after joining local companies.

Under the draft, the government will take fiscal and tax measures over three years to help some 2,000 companies play leading roles in revitalizing regional economies.

The draft also calls for establishing regional satellite offices for six government agencies including the Cabinet Office and the internal affairs ministry.