Upper House begins deliberations on conspiracy bill

Debate on a bill to penalize the planning of serious crimes kicked off in the Upper House on Monday after passing the powerful Lower House last week amid public protests sparked by fears the legislation could lead to serious abuses of power.

The ruling parties, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, are pushing to pass the contentious conspiracy bill before the Diet closes on June 18.

The government claims the bill to revise the law on organized crime is a prerequisite for ratifying the U.N. Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, which Japan signed in 2000. Many critics and lawyers disagree.

“It is the responsibility of the host country of the (2020) Tokyo Olympics to take all possible measures to counter terrorism,” Abe told the plenary session on Monday.

In explaining the purpose of the legislation, Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda, who is in charge of the bill, said the government “aims to introduce the necessary legislation to prevent organized crimes that threaten the lives of people at home and abroad.”

But opponents, including legal experts, maintain the legislation could be applied to ordinary citizens, leading to unreasonable surveillance and serious civil rights abuses. Three similar bills failed to pass the Diet due to similar concerns.

While the three aborted bills proposed introducing a charge of conspiracy, the latest bill fudges it by targeting “preparations for terrorism or similar acts.”

The previous bills aimed at covering broader “groups,” but the new bill stipulates that the legislation applies to “organized criminal groups.”

The proposed charge of “preparations for terrorism or similar acts” will apply to groups of two or more people found to have planned one of 277 listed crimes, with at least one person having made specific preparations, such as checking out a location.

With only three weeks left for deliberation until the Diet session ends, the government and ruling camp need to make a decision on whether to extend it.

The opposition camp is expected to go on the offensive over allegations of favoritism related to a school operator headed by a close friend of Abe.