Tepco visits Niigata residents to apologize for latest safety blunder

Representatives of Tokyo Electric on Monday began visiting about 41,000 households around its idled nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture to apologize for withholding vital safety information about a facility there.

The utility, which also runs the meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 power plant, is pushing to restart its giant Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata. But residents were angered after learning Tepco had failed to disclose since 2014 that its emergency response center had poor quake-resistance.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. filed for a state safety assessment of reactors 6 and 7 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in September 2013. All reactors across the country have to satisfy new safety requirements introduced after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Tepco initially told the Nuclear Regulation Authority it would use an existing quake-proof building at the plant as a facility for dealing with serious accidents. But its own 2014 analysis showed that the building in question did not meet the required seismic standards. Tepco did not report this to the NRA until February this year.

Tepco later said it would give up on the plan to use the building for emergencies and instead use an area that would be set up in the building for reactor 5.

The utility has denied it “intentionally sought to hide” the information, but residents have lingering concerns about whether the company can be trusted, given its history of cover-ups.

Since 2015, Tepco employees have visited all of the households in the city of Kashiwazaki and the village of Kariwa twice to explain the plant’s safety measures and the progress being made on the NRA’s safety assessment.

In light of its latest blunder, however, the utility said it plans to visit about 41,000 households again through September.

Tepco is eager to bring the idled plant back online to relieve the financial strain being caused by the massive costs of the March 2011 Fukushima crisis. Restarting the reactors will help it reduce the cost of importing fossil fuels to make up for loss in power.

Units 6 and 7 are advanced boiling-water reactors and the newest of the seven run by the plant, which has a combined output of 8.2 million kilowatts, making it one of the largest nuclear power plants in the world.

In a separate move on Monday, experts filed a request with the NRA urging it to redo a scientific probe of faults under the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant because some may be active.

“We’ve looked at geologic layers again and again and concluded that there may be active faults there,” Masaaki Tateishi, professor emeritus at Niigata University, told a news conference at the prefectural office.

In the request, Tateishi and other local experts express doubt about Tepco’s estimate that volcanic ash near the plant accumulated about 200,000 years ago, saying it may have actually accumulated around 130,000 to 120,000 years ago.

The timeline of the ash accumulation serves as an index as to whether the faults are deemed active or not. Under NRA standards, faults that slid 130,000 to 120,000 years ago or later are considered active.