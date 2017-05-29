Nikkei dropped in absence of trading incentives

The benchmark Nikkei average ended slightly lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

The Nikkei 225 average shed 4.27 points, or 0.02 percent, to end at 19,682.57. On Friday, the key market gauge lost 126.29 points.

On the other hand, the Topix, which includes all first-section issues, closed up 0.79 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,570.21, after falling 9.00 points the previous trading day.

Buying outpaced selling for most of the day, but the market’s topside was capped by a wait-and-see mood ahead of the U.S. government’s announcement of closely watched job data scheduled for Friday, brokers said.

Due to the lack of vigor, the Nikkei average gave up its early gains and sank into negative territory just before the day’s closing, according to the brokers.

Trading was quiet “in the absence of foreign investors,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co. The U.S. and British markets are closed Monday for national holidays.

A ballistic missile launch by North Korea early Monday morning “had little effects” on the Tokyo market, Miura said. The missile is believed to have fallen into waters within Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

Pyongyang’s provocative acts “are unlikely to impact the market unless they trigger U.S. military operations” on the Korean Peninsula, Miura said.

If North Korea had conducted a nuclear test, the market would have tumbled, Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co. said.

Falling issues slightly outnumbered rising ones 942 to 933 in the TSE’s first section, while 138 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1,274 million shares from Friday’s 1,563 million shares.

Drug maker Sumitomo Dainippon met with selling on concerns over a possible delay in health ministry approval for its new medicine.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group was downbeat after its recent strength.

Other major losers included railway operator JR Kyushu, silicon wafer producer Sumco and optical equipment maker Olympus.

By contrast, defense stock Ishikawa Seisakusho was buoyant following the missile launch by North Korea.

H.I.S. jumped 13.84 percent after the travel agency announced on Friday that its consolidated operating profit for the year through October is expected to grow 40.1 percent from the previous year.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average was down 30 points at 19,680.