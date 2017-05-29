Chiba Mayor Kumagai wins third four-year term

Chiba Mayor Toshihito Kumagai on Sunday easily won re-election to a third four-year term as voters backed the administrative and fiscal reforms he has promoted for the past eight years.

Kumagai, 39, defeated Takashi Ono, 48, who was backed by the Japanese Communist Party, to remain the youngest mayor in Japan’s 20 biggest cities.

Kumagai campaigned on promises to address the city’s lack of day care centers and bring more businesses to Chiba.

Although running as an independent, Kumagai was supported by the prefectural chapters of the Democratic Party and Komeito, which is the smaller ally of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He also won support from LDP members of the Chiba Municipal Assembly.

Voter turnout was 29.07 percent, down 2.28 points from the previous election.

With all ballots counted, the tally was 182,081 votes for Kumagai and 41,870 votes for Ono, according to the local election board.

Kumagai attracted wide voter support by emphasizing his achievements over the eight years, which included reinvigorating the city by using private-sector know-how.

Ono, making his first run for mayor, pledged to promote the installation of air conditioners at elementary and junior high schools and a reduction in health insurance premiums.

Kumagai, who hails from Kobe, was elected mayor for the first time in June 2009 after becoming a member of the Chiba Municipal Assembly.