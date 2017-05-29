Firms aimed at supporting working moms on the rise

From temp agencies to online grocery stores, an increasing number of businesses are offering services aimed at women looking for a better work-life balance.

Tokyo-based staffing service provider B-style Inc. has experienced a surge in its human resources pool since the company began a service in 2012 targeting women who had previously quit their professional careers to start a family.

Many are in their 30s and 40s with children of preschool age or in early elementary school. Their areas of expertise range across fields, including computer programming, accounting and legal affairs.

Having re-entered the workforce, they now typically work three or four days a week with reduced daytime schedules, giving themselves time for family responsibilities.

It is a case of supply meeting demand, a B-style official said, as “the potential of mothers hoping to take advantage of their workplace experiences is high, while businesses always look to obtain resources with specialized expertise.”

The number of people registered with the company reached about 9,000 by April and they can choose jobs available at more than 200 corporations.

Oisix Inc., an online grocery known for home delivery of organic and natural foods, enjoys a strong following from working women for products that help cut down on preparation time spent in the kitchen.

The company has shipped over 5 million sets of its Kit Oisix product since it hit the market in 2013. The kit includes recipes and all necessary ingredients for a meal. Since basic food preparation is completed before the kits are packed and shipped, consumers can finish cooking both main and side dishes within 10 to 20 minutes.

“It’s so handy. I don’t have enough time for cooking dinner because of work,” a female company employee said one early April evening at a makeshift Oisix shop set up at JR Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture, which was crowded with women who were on their way home from the office.

A free smartphone application of information service provider Connehito Inc. has gained popularity, especially among women seeking to interact with others who have experience in issues such as pregnancy, maternity, childbirth and child-rearing.

About 70 percent of the application’s users are aged between 25 and 34 and their FAQ include questions concerning hospitals and clinics as well as support services for working women, according to a spokesperson of the Tokyo-based company.

Business opportunities have been created around government initiatives to raise women’s status at workplaces and promote gender equality, reflected in the Act on Promotion of Women’s Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, which took effect in April 2016.