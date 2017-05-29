Kishida eyes prime ministership as LDP’s Kochi Kai faction celebrates 60th anniversary

Kochi Kai, a faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, marked its 60th anniversary in Hiroshima over the weekend with leader Fumio Kishida, the foreign minister, signaling his desire to become prime minister after Shinzo Abe.

At the anniversary ceremony Sunday, the faction’s members gathered around a statue of former Prime Minister Hayato Ikeda, who founded the group, while Kishida gave a speech about the Hiroshima native.

Kishida mentioned one of Ikeda’s key policy goals, doubling national income, during the speech and encouraged his fellow politicians to take action.

“Toward the future, we also need to study what we should do in the country’s politics. Let’s fully play our role,” Kishida said.

Kishida, whose Lower House constituency is in Hiroshima Prefecture, told reporters after the ceremony: “We shouldn’t continue relying on Prime Minister Abe. We have to gather strength and consider our action.”

Later this year, Kochi Kai is also to hold a symposium to mark its 60th anniversary. It is also considering holding a workshop in Okinawa, which is increasingly frustrated with hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Through these activities, Kishida is apparently hoping to boost his presence as a candidate to succeed Abe, informed sources said.

In his talk with the reporters, however, Kishida declined to confirm whether he would run in the LDP’s autumn 2018 leadership election.

The LDP has kicked off a debate on revising the Constitution after Abe, who also heads the LDP, vaguely proposed amending war-renouncing Article 9 to legitimize the Self-Defense Forces but refused to elaborate on the wording. The Article bans the maintenance of air, land and sea forces, as well as other war potential.

Kishida said that the parties should deepen their discussions in the constitution committees taking up the issue in the Diet.

Kochi Kai, once a mainstream liberal faction in the LDP, was established in June 1957 by Ikeda, who was prime minister from 1960 to 1964.

Besides Ikeda, three Kochi Kai members have become prime minister: Masayoshi Ohira, Zenko Suzuki and Kiichi Miyazawa. Kochi Kai is now the third-largest faction in the LDP, with 46 members.

A former Kochi Kai faction led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso recently decided to merge with a faction headed by Akiko Santo, former vice president of the House of Councilors, the upper chamber, to create the party’s second-biggest faction.

Aso has sounded out the possibility of integrating with Kishida’s group to form a so-called greater Kochi Kai. But Kishida distanced himself from the idea, saying: “We’ll try to confirm our group’s unity on the 60th anniversary.”