Activist, 20, latest killed in Venezuela protest violence as death toll hits 60
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast 'Los Domingos con Maduro' ('The Sundays with Maduro') in Caracas Sunday. | MIRAFLORES PALACE / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

AP

CARACAS – Venezuelan authorities say a 20-year-old man from the Popular Will Party is the most recent person to die in a wave of anti-government protests held almost daily since the end of March.

Officials said Sunday that Cesar Pereira died earlier in the day in the eastern state of Anzoategui. He was gravely wounded when he was shot in the abdomen the day before in a community about 150 miles (240 km) east of the capital, Caracas.

Protests over President Nicolas Maduro’s government have left at least 60 people dead in the last two months. The opposition wants immediate presidential elections and the liberation of political prisoners.

Maduro has called for a Constitutional Assembly, which he says calls the only path to peace.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast 'Los Domingos con Maduro' ('The Sundays with Maduro') in Caracas Sunday. | MIRAFLORES PALACE / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS Anti-government protesters block the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas during a demonstration against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday. Demonstrations that got underway in late March have claimed the lives of 58 people, as opposition leaders seek to ramp up pressure on Venezuela's leftist president, whose already-low popularity has cratered amid ongoing shortages of food and medicines, among other economic woes. | AFP-JIJI

