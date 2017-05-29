North Korea fires off short-range missile that lands in Japan’s exclusive economic zone

North Korea fired off a short-range missile Monday morning that landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the latest in a spate of ramped-up test-firings that have unnerved the region.

U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement Monday that it had detected the launch of “a short range ballistic missile” near the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, adding that it had tracked the missile for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga held an emergency news conference, saying the missile, launched around 5:40 a.m. “is believed to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone” in the Sea of Japan.

Suga said Japan had already filed a protest with North Korea, using “the strongest wording” to denounce Pyongyang.

“The firing of the ballistic missile of this time is extremely problomatic in terms of safety of aircraft and ships,” Suga said. “It also clearly violates resolutions adopted by the United Nations’ Security Council.”

Meeting reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, said that Tokyo will “never tolerate” Pyongyang’s repeated provocations.

“To deter North Korea, we, together with the United States, will take concrete actions,” Abe said.

Abe said the leaders of Group of Seven developed nations, who wrapped up an annual summit meeting in Taormina, Sicily, on Sunday, have agreed that the North Korean issue is “one of the top priority issues of the international community.”

Monday’s launch marked the 12th test-firing by the nuclear-armed country this year.

North Korea last test-fired a ballistic missile just eight days ago from its east coast and on Sunday said it had tested a new anti-aircraft weapon supervised by leader Kim Jong Un.

It said the May 21 test of the Pukguksong-2, a solid-fuel, medium-range missile capable of striking most of Japan, was “perfect” and that the weapon was ready to be deployed “for action.”

Abe had characterized that launch as a “challenge to the world.”

Pyongyang, undeterred by multiple United Nations Security Council sanctions resolutions over its nuclear weapons and missile programs, continues to defy the international community with atomic and rocket tests.

There has been mounting speculation that Pyongyang will conduct a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, suggested by a New Year’s Day address in which the North Korean leader claimed that the country was in the “final stages” of developing such a weapon.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that a launch of an ICBM by Pyongyang “won’t happen” on his watch.