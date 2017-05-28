Government plans to accelerate introduction of personalized cancer treatment

The government will accelerate the introduction of personalized cancer treatment at hospitals across the country by creating a database of patients’ genetic information and promoting development of new diagnostic methods, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Japan lags behind other industrialized countries in providing tailor-made treatment to cancer patients using data from their genetic tests. The government will designate several hospitals by March next year for introducing such treatment.

Only a handful of hospitals in Japan use genomic information on a trial basis to guide their treatment decisions for cancer patients.

The government plans to offer funding and other support measures to hospitals to make the treatment available nationwide in several years, the sources said.

It aims to create a database of patient data such as genetic mutations, treatment records and side effects from drugs prescribed and use them to promote development of new treatment and less invasive methods to detect cancers, they said.