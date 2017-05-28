Concert at A-bomb dome celebrates Obama’s 2016 visit to Hiroshima

A concert was held in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima on Saturday to commemorate the first anniversary of former U.S. President Barack Obama’s historic visit to the city.

A nonprofit group organized the concert to highlight the preciousness of peace through music. About 800 people attended the event.

Obama visited Hiroshima on May 27 last year, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in an A-bombed city.

At the concert, pianist Mami Hagiwara, 30, a third-generation hibakusha, performed pieces including “Ave Maria” and “Minute Waltz.” A group of 26 students from an international school in Hiroshima also sang at the event.

“It was a historic moment,” Hagiwara said of Obama’s visit.

“I could not watch it without tears,” she said. In 2010, Hagiwara became the first Japanese to win first prize in the piano division at a Geneva international music competition.

Hiroshima was destroyed by the atomic bomb to be used in warfare on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. The United States dropped the second one on Nagasaki three days later.

Sunao Tsuboi, a 92-year-old survivor who heads a hibakusha group in Hiroshima Prefecture, recalled meeting Obama last May.

“The warmth of Obama’s hands remains in my heart,” Tsuboi said in a statement.

“I felt Obama was able to solve problems facing humankind steadily, though at a moderate pace.”

During his chat with Obama at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, Tsuboi called on him to work together for achieving a world without nuclear weapons.

“I want Obama to draw a conclusion after taking an in-depth look at the results of the use of nuclear weapons,” Tsuboi said, asking the former president to visit Hiroshima again and Nagasaki as well.

Tsuboi vowed to keep contributing to a signature campaign seeking the abolishment of nuclear weapons.

“I’m determined to lead efforts to eliminate nuclear weapons as a person from the Hiroshima known as an atomic-bombed city,” he said.