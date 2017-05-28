Ansar al-Shariah, Libyan jihadi group behind Benghazi attack, announces dissolution

The Libyan jihadi group Ansar al-Shariah, which is linked to al-Qaida and deemed a terrorist organisation by the U.N. and United States, announced its “dissolution” in a communique published online on Saturday.

Washington accuses the group of being behind the September 11, 2012 attack on the U.S. Consulate in the eastern city of Benghazi in which ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were killed.

Ansar al-Shariah is one of the jihadi groups that sprung up in Benghazi, Libya’s second largest city, in the chaos following the death of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. They overran the city in 2014.

East Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar earlier this month launched an offensive to oust jihadi fighters from their two remaining strongholds in Benghazi.

In its communique Ansar al-Shariah said it had been “weakened” by the fighting.

The group lost its leader, Mohammed Azahawi, in clashes with Haftar’s forces in Benghazi at the end of 2014.

Most of its members then defected to the so-called Islamic State group. Ansar al-Shariah later joined the Revolutionary Shura Council of Benghazi, a local alliance of Islamist militias.

At its zenith, Ansar al-Shariah was present in Benghazi and Derna in eastern Syria, with offshoots in Sirte and Sabratha, western Libya.

The organization took over barracks and other sites abandoned by the ousted Kadhafi forces and transformed them into training grounds for hundreds of jihadis seeking to head to Iraq or Syria.