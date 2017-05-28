BOJ Policy Board gets two new members to replace monetary easing objectors

The Diet on Friday approved two new members of the Bank of Japan’s Policy Board to replace two other bankers who objected to continuing the central bank’s radical monetary easing policy.

Goshi Kataoka, a senior researcher at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., and Hitoshi Suzuki, a board director of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, will replace Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato, who are slated to end their five-year terms on July 23. Kiuchi and Sato voted against the central bank’s massive monetary easing policy and called for scaling it back.

Kataoka is known as an advocate of reflation, which promotes inflation-backed economic growth.

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, approved the appointments of Kataoka and Suzuki by a majority vote on Friday. The House of Councilors, the upper chamber, gave its go-ahead on Wednesday.