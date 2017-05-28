Abe and Maltese leader Muscat back rule of law in maritime matters

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat affirmed on Saturday the importance of the rule of law at sea in a meeting in Malta amid concerns about the situation in the East and South China seas.

The affirmation on the sticky political situation was expressed during the Mediterranean island nation’s first visit by a sitting Japanese prime minister and comes as Japan and other Asian countries remain concerned about China’s expansionary activities in the East and South China seas.

China has made sweeping claims to much of the South China Sea and the uninhabited Senkaku Islands administered by Japan in the East China Sea.

In Malta, the International Maritime Law Institute, which is run by the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization, trains specialists in maritime law.

Abe and Prime Minister Muscat confirmed that Japan and the European Union will aim to reach a broad agreement in their talks on an economic partnership agreement as early as possible and also agreed to uphold free trade.

Malta currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Ahead of his meeting with Muscat, Abe visited the graves of Japanese sailors who died during a World War I mission to escort British ships in the Mediterranean, including 59 killed in the sinking of the Japanese destroyer Sakaki in 1917.

The Sakaki was part of a Japanese fleet sent to then British-ruled Malta at the request of Britain when the island was blockaded by German U-boats.

Abe, welcomed by a military honor guard, laid a wreath at the graves and offered a prayer. He said he renewed his determination to contribute to international peace and stability during the visit.

Abe’s stopover in Malta was made on the way home Saturday from the two-day Group of Seven industrialized nations’ summit in nearby Sicily, Italy.