Abe becomes third-longest-serving postwar prime minister, passing Koizumi

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became on Sunday the third-longest-serving Japanese leader in the postwar era, with 1,981 days in office, surpassing the tenure of Junichiro Koizumi, who was in office between 2001 and 2006.

The figure combines Abe’s first stint in power from 2006 to 2007, when he abruptly stepped down due to ill health, with his second term, which began in December 2012.

The law sets no limit on how long prime ministers can serve, and by convention they are typically leaders of their own parties.

The Liberal Democratic Party, led by the 62-year-old Abe, recently extended its term limit for party leaders, enabling him to serve a third consecutive three-year term as president until September 2021, if he wins another party leadership election.

Abe will become the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history in November 2019 if he remains in office. That will take him past Taro Katsura, who was prime minister for 2,886 days in the early 20th century.

The longest-serving prime minister after World War II, Eisaku Sato, was in power for 2,798 days between 1964 and 1972. Shigeru Yoshida ranks second at 2,616 days, serving for a year beginning in May 1946 and then between 1948 and 1954.