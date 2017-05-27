Robust JGB income helps BOJ log first jump in surplus in two years

The Bank of Japan has posted the first rise in its surplus in two years, thanks to a rise in interest income from its massive purchases of Japanese government bonds under its unorthodox monetary easing policy, sources said.

Surplus, the corporate equivalent of net profit, expanded to some ¥500 billion in fiscal 2016 ended in March, from ¥441 billion the previous year, the sources said. Much of the profit will go to state coffers.

The central bank will officially announce its earnings for the year by the end of the month.

In the April-September fiscal first half, the BOJ posted a deficit, or net loss, after getting weighed down by foreign-exchange losses incurred from its holdings of foreign currency-denominated assets when the yen rose. The BOJ managed to more than erase the loss for the full year because the appreciation was “corrected” in the second half.

The BOJ’s total assets at the end of March, much of which were JGBs, grew to a record high of some ¥490 trillion, up from ¥405 trillion a year ago, the sources said.

Interest income from JGB holdings is estimated to have surpassed the ¥1.29 trillion posted the previous year.

At the end of the fiscal year, the BOJ’s capital-to-asset ratio is likely to have stayed at or above the 8 percent threshold for financial soundness. At the end of September, the ratio stood at 8.0 percent.

For the full year, the BOJ is believed to have earmarked ¥450 billion to ¥500 billion in loss reserves to prepare for a potential deterioration in profitability when the bank exits its quantitative monetary easing program in the future.

In the previous year, ¥450.1 billion was set aside for this reason.

The central bank started building up the loss reserves in the fiscal 2015 amid concerns that a rise in its policy interest rate would force the BOJ to pay private financial institutions more interest on their current account deposits at the bank, which would erode its financial position.

Experts warn that the BOJ may suffer losses and be unable to contribute to state coffers when it starts tightening credit in the future.

In the meantime, the Diet on Friday approved two new members of the Bank of Japan’s Policy Board.

Goshi Kataoka, senior researcher at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., and Hitoshi Suzuki, a board director of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, will replace Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato, who voted against the unorthodox monetary easing scheme and called for scaling it back.

Kiuchi and Sato are slated to end their five-year terms on July 23.

Kataoka is known as an advocate of reflation, which is aimed at promoting inflation-backed economic growth.

The Lower House approved Kataoka and Suzuki by a majority vote Friday. The Upper House gave its blessing Wednesday.