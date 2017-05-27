Osaka commodity exchange to request permanent listing of rice futures

The Osaka Dojima Commodity Exchange plans to apply with the agriculture ministry to get rice futures, which are being traded on a trial basis, permanently listed, sources said.

The exchange, formerly known as the Kansai Commodities Exchange, will make a formal decision on the application in early July, the sources said Friday. The ministry is expected to make its decision by the time the trial ends on Aug. 7.

“If the application is submitted, we’ll make a decision in an appropriate manner,” a senior ministry official said.

Japanese trading in rice futures was revived in August 2011 after a 72-year hiatus with the trial listing of two products — Tokyo Rice and Osaka Rice.

Trading was slow at first because the Japan Agricultural Cooperative (JA) did not participate over concerns that futures trading could cause wild swings in spot rice prices. JA has major presence in the rice distribution market.

After the trial was extended for two years in 2013 and again in 2015, the Osaka exchange added a new product, Niigata Rice, in October 2016. The product, named after the major rice-producing prefecture, has shored up trading volume.

The exchange hopes the rice futures market will expand further once the products are permanently listed.

Still, the key to the market’s success seems to be in the hands of the nationwide JA group. Despite its concerns about wild price swings, significant gaps between rice futures and spot prices have not been seen so far.

Small rice wholesalers and retailers, meanwhile, are positive about the futures market because they are bracing for a rise in prices after the government ends its rice production adjustment policy for rice harvested from 2018.

“The futures market is a useful tool for farmers, suggesting future prices and allowing transactions at these prices,” said Ichiro Ishihara, an executive of the Zenbeihan national association of rice distributors.