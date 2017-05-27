Pikotaro joins Koike to promote LED exchange program

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike — with a little help from comedian Pikotaro — is promoting energy savings by offering free upgrades to LED lights.

Koike said the metropolitan government will allow citizens to exchange two or more incandescent lamps for one light-emitting diode bulb, hoping to support the switch to energy-saving LEDs.

Bulb exchanges will be offered at about 800 electronics stores in Tokyo, excluding large-scale retailers, from July 10.

Koike told a news conference Friday that she hopes the measure will promote energy conservation.

On Friday, the metropolitan government released a video on YouTube in which Koike and Pikotaro, known for his hit song “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen,” or PPAP, sing and dance together to publicize the campaign.

“PPAP and the bulb exchange are the same in that they both combine two things into one,” a government official said.

The metropolitan government has earmarked about ¥1.8 billion to cover costs for 1 million LED bulbs and promotion of the campaign.

If 1 million LED bulbs replace incandescent ones, electricity use would be cut by 90 million kilowatt-hours, equivalent to the consumption at about 30,000 households. Electricity bills would be cut by ¥2.3 billion and carbon dioxide emissions by 44,000 tons.