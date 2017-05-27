JAL may increase flights to Australia and Hawaii, cut routes to France and South Korea

Japan Airlines is discussing the opening of new routes to Australia and Hawaii starting this fall, sources have said.

The move comes after the transport ministry’s supervision of JAL’s management, including restrictions on new route openings, ended in March after JAL, which went bust in 2010, rehabilitated its business on the back of powerful public support.

Demand for flights to Australia and Hawaii remains solid because the risk of terrorism is low compared with areas such as Europe, which has been hit by a series of terrorist attacks recently.

For Australia, the airline currently offers one daily flight between Narita International Airport and Sydney. It plans to open a new route connecting Narita and Melbourne, the second-biggest city in Australia, the sources said.

Also, JAL plans to revive flights linking Narita and Kona on the island of Hawaii to counter archrival All Nippon Airways, which plans to introduce the large Airbus A380 jet on its Narita-Honolulu route in the spring of 2019, the sources said. JAL had ended the Kona flights in 2010.

JAL may reduce flights to France in response to a fall in tourism there amid fears of terrorist attacks. The sources said JAL will suspend its Narita-Paris route but keep its service between Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and Paris.

JAL also will study the possibility of reducing the number of its flights linking Seoul with Narita and Haneda or suspending some of the flights, since airfares for flights to South Korea are expected to decline due to an increase in services by low-cost carriers.