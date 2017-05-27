Chiba prosecutors indict former school association head Shibuya in murder of Vietnamese third-grader

Public prosecutors on Friday indicted Yasumasa Shibuya, 46, a former head of the parents’ association at an elementary school in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, for allegedly murdering a Vietnamese girl attending the school in March.

The Chiba District Public Prosecutors Office did not reveal whether the suspect had admitted to the allegations against him, which also include abandoning the body of the 9-year-old girl.

According the indictment, Shibuya is suspected of kidnapping the third-grader in his vehicle on March 24, holding her captive partly by using handcuffs and performing indecent acts on her. He allegedly choked her to death and abandoned her body near a drainage ditch in the city of Abiko, also in Chiba.

The girl went missing after leaving home for school around 8 a.m. on March 24. Her body was found near the drainage ditch, about 10 kilometers from her home, on the morning of March 26.

On March 27, her belongings, including her school bag, were found at a site near the Tone River in the city of Bando in neighboring Ibaraki Prefecture.

On the day when the girl went missing, a minivehicle, presumably Shibuya’s, was spotted by security cameras installed at her home and near the Abiko and Bando sites, according to investigative sources. DNA taken from the minivehicle almost completely matches the girl’s.

Following the indictment, the girl’s father, 34, told reporters that Shibuya had tortured his daughter with despicable acts and abandoned her body mercilessly. He added that he strongly hopes a trial will reveal the truth and that a harsh penalty will be handed down to Shibuya.