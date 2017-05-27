G-7 leaders to condemn North Korea, terrorism as summit wraps up

Group of Seven leaders are set to send a message of condemnation of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and of terrorism on Saturday, the second and final day of their summit in Italy.

The leaders, four of whom are newcomers to the annual gathering, are expected to exert last-minute efforts to bridge the remaining gaps over sensitive trade and climate change issues before releasing a joint communique in the afternoon.

The statement at last year’s summit, hosted by Japan, included a clear commitment to the landmark 2015 Paris agreement on climate change and a pledge to fight all forms of protectionism in trade.

But glimpses at Friday’s dialogue suggest neither of those will make it into the Taormina communique. U.S. President Donald Trump appeared resolute in both his skepticism over the emissions-cutting Paris accord and his pursuit of a trade doctrine reflecting his “America First” election platform.

Trump administration officials said Friday the U.S. leader told his peers he would “rather take my time, I’d rather understand the issues, and I’d rather get to the right decisions” before making a commitment either way on the Paris agreement.

On North Korea, the leaders appear certain to send a united message calling for further pressure on the country, which carried out its latest ballistic missile test on Sunday and has claimed it is putting the finishing touches on an intercontinental ballistic missile that could deliver nuclear warheads to the U.S. mainland.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had said on his way to Italy that the G-7 leaders would “be united to address” the North Korean nuclear issue, reached such agreements with Trump and new French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of summit on Friday.

Abe and Trump agreed on Friday to expand sanctions against the North over its continued development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, the White House said.

Pyongyang has carried out repeated missile tests in the past year, prompting an array of countries to demand tougher economic sanctions to push the isolated country toward dismantling its weapons programs.

Meeting before the summit, Trump and Abe dedicated much of their discussion to the issue, aides said.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed their teams would cooperate to enhance sanctions on North Korea, including by identifying and sanctioning entities that support North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs,” the White House said in a statement.

“They also agreed to further strengthen the alliance between the United States and Japan, to further each country’s capability to deter and defend against threats from North Korea,” it said.

Trump has said he will prevent North Korea from being able to hit the United States with a nuclear missile, a capability experts say Pyongyang could have some time after 2020.

“It is very much on our minds … It’s a big problem, it’s a world problem and it will be solved. At some point it will be solved. You can bet on that,” Trump told reporters, sitting alongside Abe.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this month called on countries all over the world to implement existing U.N. sanctions on North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs, adding that the U.S. administration would be willing to use secondary sanctions to target foreign companies that continue to do business with Pyongyang.

Norio Maruyama, a spokesman for Abe, said the prime minister had made clear at the G-7 that the international community, including China, must put pressure on North Korea.

Abe told leaders that “at this moment, maintaining pressure is necessary,” and “China has significant influence and a major role and Prime Minister Abe said China should take an even larger role,” Maruyama said.

Most of North Korea’s trade is with its ally China, so any hard-hitting secondary sanctions would likely target Chinese firms. Maruyama did not say exactly what sanctions were being considered.

Speaking in Beijing, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday that China realized it has limited time to rein in North Korea through negotiations and that it was open to further sanctions.

Susan Thornton, the acting assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said the United States was looking at discussing with China a new U.N. Security Council resolution on pre-negotiated measures to reduce delays in any response to further nuclear tests or other provocations from the North.

The second day of the G-7 proceedings in Taormina will start with an outreach session themed on innovation and development in Africa, bringing the leaders together with their counterparts from leaders of Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria and Tunisia.

Taormina is on the island of Sicily, the western tip of which lies just 150 km from the coast of Tunisia.

A session on global issues, which G-7 host Italy has specified as the movement of people, food security and gender, will follow.

Migration and refugee matters are pertinent to Italy, and particularly Sicily, on the frontline of migrant crossings over the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa.

But these issues are likely to be overshadowed in the communique by issues of security and counterterrorism.

On Friday, the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and the United States put out a statement on combating terrorism and violent extremism in response to a deadly suicide bombing in the British city of Manchester on Monday.