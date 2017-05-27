Chinese jets involved in another ‘unsafe’ intercept of U.S. reconnaissance plane, Pentagon says

For the second time in a week, a U.S. military plane has been intercepted by Chinese fighter jets in an “unprofessional” and “unsafe” manner, the Pentagon said Saturday.

The latest incident, which occurred over the disputed South China Sea, came Wednesday, when two Chinese J-10 aircraft intercepted a U.S. Navy P-3 Orion surveillance plane operating in international airspace above the strategic waterway, Pentagon spokesman Cmdr. Gary Ross told The Japan Times.

“The aircrew deemed the intercept unsafe and unprofessional,” Ross said, adding that operations were able to continue unimpeded afterward.

“We continue to review the facts of this incident and will convey our concerns through appropriate channels with the Chinese government,” Ross said.

U.S. media reports said the U.S. surveillance plane was in international airspace about 240 km southeast of China’s Hainan Island.

Hainan is home to a sprawling Chinese submarine base.

Citing a U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Associated Press said one of the Chinese fighters flew about 180 meters in front of the U.S. aircraft and about 90 meters above it, doing slow turns. The second Chinese fighter remained about 690 meters off the P-3’s right wing.

The intercept was the latest confrontation between the two countries in the skies near China.

The U.S. said that two Chinese fighter Su-30 fighter jets had intercepted a U.S. radiation-detecting plane in international airspace on May 17 over the Yellow Sea off the Korean Peninsula.

Beijing denied claims that the intercept was “unprofessional,” with the Chinese Defense Ministry calling the accusation “factually incorrect.”

“The root reason for military security issues between the air force and navy of China and the U.S. is that U.S. planes and ships frequently conduct surveillance near China’s territory,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said. “We hope the U.S. side can stop relevant surveillance activities, to prevent such things from happening.”

U.S. military reconnaissance flights near China’s coastline have angered Beijing as it seeks to reinforce effective control of much of the South China Sea, through which $5 trillion in trade passes each year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have overlapping claims.

Tokyo does not have any claims in the South China Sea, but is embroiled in a separate dispute with Beijing in the East China Sea over the Senkaku Islands, which are known as the Diaoyus in China.

After a number of worrying incidents in the skies, China and the U.S. inked agreements in September 2015 on a military hotline and rules of behavior to govern air-to-air encounters, but those rules are not legally binding and have been seen more as confidence-building measures between the two militaries.

James Kraska, a professor of oceans law and policy at the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island, called the recent intercept a violation of international law, which requires that all aircraft exercise “due regard” for other aircraft in their vicinity.

“The episode demonstrates that the rules of behavior signed with China was ineffective,” Kraska said. “Any agreement depends on the goodwill of the parties, and China is intent on using international airspace to bring pressure on the United States and Japan.”

Wednesday’s intercept also came the same day a U.S. Navy warship sailed within 12 nautical miles (22 km) of one of China’s man-made islands in the disputed South China Sea — the first so-called freedom of navigation patrol under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The patrol was said to be the first near a land feature that was included in a ruling last year against China by an international arbitration court in The Hague. The court invalidated China’s claim to sovereignty over large swaths of the South China Sea.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said Beijing had warned the U.S. ship to leave the area and lodged stern representations with Washington over the patrol, adding that U.S. patrols could lead to accidents and that such moves were not conducive to peace and stability in waterway.

That operation came less than a week after U.S. Navy vessels completed exercises in the South China Sea with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force — including the MSDF’s largest warship, the Izumo helicopter destroyer — on May 18.