Grenade replicas prompt evacuation of Saitama train station

Grenade-like objects found near a train station in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday morning forced the evacuation of about 200 people before being declared harmless by the Self-Defense Forces.

At around 7:25 a.m., police received an emergency call from an East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) employee at Higashi-Hanno Station on the Hachiko Line who said grenade-like objects had been found in a shrubbery near the station.

But an SDF explosive ordnance disposal unit confirmed the objects weren’t dangerous, JR East officials said. The Saitama Prefectural Police said the four objects were replicas and posed no danger of explosion.

According to the police, a 59-year-old commuter found two cylindrical objects, each about 30 cm long, with what appeared to be warheads attached to one end. He turned the objects over to the station master’s office.

After the police searched the area and found a similar item and a pineapple-shaped object that resembled a grenade, the station was temporarily closed and about 200 customers and staff were evacuated, according to JR East.

The event resulted in the suspension of train service for about two hours from around 8 a.m. between Hakonegasaki and Komagawa stations, and between Hanno and Seibu-Chichibu stations on the Seibu Ikebukuro and Seibu Chichibu lines. About 5,000 passengers were affected.