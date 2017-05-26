Dollar drops below ¥111.50 in Tokyo

The dollar dropped below ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading Friday, hurt by sluggish Tokyo stocks and position-adjustment sales.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.24-25, down from ¥111.82-82 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1218-1219, down from $1.1243-1243, and at ¥124.80-81, down from ¥125.74-74.

After fluctuating around ¥111.70, the dollar fell below ¥111.60 toward noon in line with weaker Tokyo stocks, traders said.

The U.S. currency fell further later, as the Tokyo equity market expanded its losses and dollar sales to adjust positions gathered steam, the traders also said.

“Position-adjustment selling increased ahead of the three-day weekend in Britain and the United States” including national holidays on Monday, a foreign-affiliated bank official said.

Even small amounts of dollar selling affected the currency market substantially in thin trading, a foreign exchange broker said.

“We don’t see any major dollar-selling factor,” a major Japanese bank official said, adding that position-adjustment is expected to continue for some more time.