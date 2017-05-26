Stocks fall on position-adjustment selling before the weekend

Stocks fell back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, weighed down by selling to adjust positions ahead of the weekend.

The Nikkei 225 shed 126.29 points, or 0.64 percent, to end at 19,686.84. On Thursday, the key market gauge gained 70.15 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, closed down 9.00 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,569.42, after climbing 3.31 points the previous day.

Purchases by overseas investors, who have a major presence in the Tokyo market, were held in check, as the U.S. and British markets will be closed on Monday for national holidays, brokers said.

But the downside for Tokyo stocks was limited following the strength of the U.S. market, where the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index hit a record closing high Thursday, they said.

“Stocks came under pressure from selling to lock in profits” after their recent rises, a bank-affiliated securities firm official said.

“Selling of export-oriented names triggered by the yen’s strengthening weighed on the market,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management’s Economic Research Department.

Ichikawa also said energy-related issues met with selling on a plunge in crude oil futures prices in New York on Thursday that reflected disappointment at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to extend oil production cuts by nine months.

Market players found it difficult to step up stock purchases “for lack of buying incentives,” he added.

The two-day summit of the Group of Seven major industrialized countries in Italy starting on Friday is “only a ceremony,” the bank-linked brokerage official said, predicting that it will have “almost no impact on stock prices.”

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,538 to 379 in the TSE’s first section, while 99 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.56 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.68 billion shares.

Oil companies Inpex, Japex, Showa Shell and Cosmo Energy Holdings were downbeat following the lower crude oil futures prices.

The stronger yen battered exporters, including electronic parts makers TDK and Kyocera as well as automaker Toyota.

Also on the minus side were electronics maker Fuji Electric and railway operator JR Kyushu.

By contrast, game maker Nintendo attracted hefty purchases on the back of the popularity of its new Switch game console.

Other major winners included textile maker Teijin, cement producer Taiheiyo Cement and medical device maker Japan Lifeline.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average finished down 90 points at 19,710.