Consumer prices rise in April for fourth month lifted by energy, fresh food

Consumer prices rose again in April due largely to higher energy bills, data showed Friday, underpinning a mixed picture for policymakers’ efforts to boost growth amid on-and-off deflation.

The country’s prospects have been improving on the back of strong exports, with investments linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics also giving the economy a shot in the arm. The labor market is tight and business confidence is strong.

But consumer spending remains tepid and the Bank of Japan has struggled to lift inflation despite years of aggressive monetary easing.

After stripping out the volatile cost of fresh food, the inflation rate came in at 0.3 percent, the fourth consecutive monthly rise after a 0.2 percent increase in both March and February and a 0.1 percent rise in January.

Excluding fresh food and energy, however, prices stayed flat, following a 0.1 percent fall in March and 0.1 percent rise in February, according to the internal affairs ministry.

Friday’s figures are still far from the Bank of Japan’s 2.0 percent inflation target — seen as crucial to conquering the nation’s long struggle to slay deflation, blamed for holding back the once-booming economy.

Inflation “should climb a bit further in coming months,” Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics wrote in a commentary.

“But with the boost from higher energy prices set to fizzle out in the second half of the year, inflation will settle at levels well below” the Bank of Japan’s target, he added.

“Wage growth remains far too weak to generate major cost pressures,” Thieliant said. “The upshot is that headline inflation is unlikely to rise much further from now on.”

The latest data came after separate figures this month showed the country posted its longest economic expansion in over a decade.

The economy grew 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year — for a 2.2 percent annualized rate of expansion.

That was its fifth straight quarterly rise and the longest string of gains since 2006, during the tenure of popular former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi.

A string of short-term leaders, including current prime minister Shinzo Abe, followed Koizumi.

Abe swept back to power in late 2012 on a pledge to reignite the economy with a plan dubbed Abenomics.

The policy — a mix of huge monetary easing, government spending and reforms to the economy — stoked a stock market rally and fattened corporate profits.

But there had been growing criticism about the plan’s muted impact on the wider economy.

The nation has been struggling to defeat years of deflation and slow growth that followed the collapse of an equity and property market bubble in the early nineties.

Falling prices can discourage consumers spending, who might postpone purchases until prices drop more.

That puts pressure on businesses, creating a cycle in which firms then cut back on expanding production, hiring new workers or boosting wages.