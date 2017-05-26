Oita hopes international student entrepreneurs will rev up economy

Facing a shrinking population, Oita Prefecture has since fiscal 2016 ramped up efforts to help international students start their own businesses or work locally.

With the largest proportion of students from overseas for every 100,000 in population, the prefecture hopes this will help revitalize its economy, officials said.

One initiative is to help international students who want to start their own businesses connect with investors.

The prefecture held a contest for the future entrepreneurs, and the students with the most promising ideas were chosen to receive one-on-one coaching from consultants. The students would receive help in draw up business plans and get introductions to investment funds.

The goal is to lower the hurdles for starting a company by giving international students a boost, helping them raise funding of at least ¥5 million — the minimum needed to qualify for an investor and business manager visa.

Abir Siddiky from Bangladesh, a senior at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU) wants to create a social networking site that connects high school students who want to study in Japan with university students in the country. The concept is based on his own personal experience.

“It would have been much easier if I’d known beforehand from people at the school what it’s like to study at APU,” he said.

As a finalist, Siddiky made a presentation before representatives from investment funds. After negotiating with the seven funds that showed interest, he expects to get funding for his initiative.

In November 2016, the prefecture opened the Oita International Students Business Center in the city of Beppu. The center provides shared work space available rents at low cost to those who want to start up their own companies. It features a lounge where students can use Wi-Fi and a photocopy machine.

The business center also hosts events such as consultations with specialists in job hunting, building local businesses and finding synergies with companies in the area.

Five companies in the prefecture that are considering employing students from abroad to expand their businesses overseas or serve foreign tourists, participated in an exchange meeting held in the prefectural capital of Oita in May.

“Local companies are very grateful for such events,” said the president of an online cosmetics company, who attended the event.

“Since more and more foreign tourists are buying cosmetics in Japan, we need employees who can help them,” the president said. “Attracting potential workers, however, at joint company information fairs held by universities proved to be difficult because they tend to go to booths of major companies based in Tokyo.”

A student from South Korea said the exchange meeting was a good place to gather information. “It’s difficult to find companies that hire here, even though I’d prefer to work in Oita rather than Fukuoka or Tokyo,” she said.

The business center will consider hosting company tours for international students.

“Increasing opportunities to build mutual understanding between companies and international students is the first step to making good use of the students on a sustainable basis,” a staffer at the center said.