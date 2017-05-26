G-7 leaders seek common ground after seismic shifts

Not only have many of the faces changed at this year’s Group of Seven summit of leading wealthy democracies, but also many national positions.

Four leaders are making their G-7 debut on Friday, including U.S. President Donald Trump. Also new to the table are French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Italian host, Premier Paolo Gentiloni.

Since the group’s meeting last year, Britain has decided to leave the European Union. Trump has ordered a review of the U.S. position on climate change, sought a travel ban against several Muslim nations and is challenging the status quo on trade.

Where there was once broad agreement, now G-7 leaders will be looking to build trust among themselves as they seek common ground.

A senior Italian diplomat said Trump and the heads of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada saw eye-to-eye on many issues ahead of the two-day summit, but Washington remained isolated on commerce and the environment.

European Union nations are eager for a clear U.S. pledge “to fight all forms of protectionism,” said the diplomat, who declined to be named. But they were struggling to convince the U.S. president of the merits of free trade.

“We will have a very robust discussion on trade and we will be talking about what free and open means,” White House economic adviser Gary Cohn told reporters late Thursday.

He also predicted “fairly robust” talks on whether Trump should honor a U.S. commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

He said the president, who has dismissed global warming as a “hoax,” would make a final decision when he returned home, but stressed that he would put economic development first.

Even if a decision is not forthcoming, European diplomats expect their leaders to push Trump hard on the Paris emissions deal, which has comprehensive support across the continent.

“This is the first real opportunity that the international community has to force the American administration to begin to show its hand, particularly on environment policy,” said Tristen Naylor, a lecturer on development at the University of Oxford and deputy director of the G20 Research Group.

They will also discuss security cooperation following Monday’s suicide bombing at a concert in northern England that killed 22 people and was allegedly carried out by a young Islamist militant of Libyan descent who grew up in Britain.

North Korea is also expected be a topic among the G-7 leaders.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that the G-7 leaders “will be united to address” the North Korean nuclear issue as it poses “a serious threat to the world.”

A Foreign Ministry official said Tokyo believes European leaders will share the view with Japan, the United States and South Korea that North Korea’s repeated nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches are “not only a regional issue but a global issue.”

The G-7 is an informal, yearly gathering among seven democracies with advanced economies that among them have nearly 50 percent of the world’s annual global economic output, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. That is down from nearly 70 percent three decades ago.

To some extent, the group has been overshadowed by the larger Group of 20, which includes major emerging economies such as China and resource-producing countries like Saudi Arabia. But the similarity among the G-7 members makes it easier for them to agree on broad issues.