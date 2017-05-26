Advanced sensors helps speech impaired communicate with eye movements

Akari Tanaka, 19, is unable to speak or move almost any part of her body due to a genetic neuromuscular disease, but she can still communicate thanks to assistive technology.

Living with spinal muscular atrophy means Tanaka spends most of her days lying in bed at home in Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture. She can only move her eyes, fingers and toes.

But in early May, Tanaka was able to communicate via Skype with Fumihito Ito of Shimane University, who called her from the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry in Kodaira, western Tokyo, during a lecture for people working with special-needs children.

Asked how many baseball games she went to see at Koshien Stadium in Hyogo Prefecture the previous season, Tanaka, who is a big fan of the Hanshin Tigers, responded, “I went to see five games last year and have got tickets for four this season.”

On the call, Tanaka did not actually speak. She expressed her thoughts using a hiragana chart displayed on a computer suspended over her bed — in a way typing with her eyes by focusing character by character for about a second each.

The computer tracks Takana’s line of sight with a special sensor, combines the selected characters in a string, and then vocalizes the sentence.

“It’s so much fun making my thoughts known to others,” she said. This technology has enabled Tanaka to post comments on a social media sites to communicate with friends.

While switch control features have been a major assistive tool to help people with limited mobility navigate devices through buttons or body movement, eye tracking has emerged as an increasingly viable alternative as sensors have become less costly.

“I even know a patient who wrote a whole book (using the technology),” said Ito, who specializes in welfare engineering at Shimane University.

Satomi Homma, an official of the Japan Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, said, “The more patients communicate, the greater hope and enthusiasm they will have for their lives.”

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

“What’s important is to raise awareness among caretakers that various nonverbal communication methods are available so they can propose using them,” she said.

Among other advanced technologies, NeuroSky Japan — part of the San Jose, California-based NeuroSky that develops sensors that track brain waves, pulses and other biometric signals — has invented a device that indicates changes in a person’s mental state.

“It may not signify exactly what the patient wants to say, but could be a suggestion that helps a caretaker understand about the patient’s needs,” said Sadao Masayoshi, director of NeuroSky Japan’s development division.

Caretakers are also searching for better ways to understand their patients.

Yoshiaki Makino, 36, who works at a facility for disabled people in Tokyo, started last year to communicate with a resident who has a speech impairment by tracing characters on his palm.

“I try hard to understand what he wants,” he said. “Our work tends to be simple routines, but I became more creative and compassionate when taking care of patients.”