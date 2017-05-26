Elderly man arrested for setting a fire on bullet train

An elderly man was arrested Friday on suspicion of starting a fire on seat aboard a shinkansen that was traveling through Okayama Prefecture, police and the train operator said.

Yasuhiro Watanabe, 80, of Kobe, was arrested at JR Okayama Station and has admitted to the charge, police said.

He set fire to papers with a lighter shortly after 11 a.m., burning part of a seat, but nearby passengers put the fire out, the police said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

He was sitting on a window seat in the front car of the eight-car train bound for Kagoshima-Chuo Station in southwestern Japan.

According to West Japan Railway Co., the Mizuho No. 615 bullet train’s run was canceled and the incident caused delays to other trains.

The incident took place on the JR Sanyo Shinkansen connecting Shin-Osaka and Hakata, Fukuoka Prefecture. The bullet train was scheduled to travel beyond Hakata to Kagoshima-Chuo on the Kyushu Shinkansen line.