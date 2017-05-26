Donors to Sanrio festival crowdfunding get right to ‘date’ Hello Kitty

Sanrio Entertainment Co. said Thursday it will offer the right to “date” its popular character Hello Kitty to people who donate ¥100,000 each through crowdfunding for a summer festival to be held at the firm’s Sanrio Puroland theme park in Tama, Tokyo.

Contributors to the online campaign will receive benefits depending on the amount of their donations. The right to date the beloved kitten character for 20 minutes will be granted to up to five people.

Sanrio launched the crowdfunding campaign on Thursday and will accept donations until June 24.

The money collected will be used for decorations for the venue of the Puroland festival that will be held between July 15 and Sept. 3. The fundraiser is aimed at creating a sense of unity between the company and fans so as to make the festival successful, Sanrio officials said.

Other benefits include a set of a mask and a “sensu” Japanese fan offered to up to 30 people who contribute ¥5,000 each, and the right to stay overnight at Puroland granted to only one group, of up to five people, splashing out ¥2 million.

A company or other entity making a contribution of ¥1 million will be able to invite Hello Kitty to a local festival.